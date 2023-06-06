Corinna Leonardi was at her Santa Rosa home with her partner Morgan and their two cats when she received a voicemail that would change her life.

“We just got all the test results back, and you’re a full, complete, strong match to your mom.”

That’s what Leonardi said she heard her social worker’s voice say on the other end, as she was given the green light to donate one of her kidneys to her mom following a long and tedious testing process.

“I lost it, just lost it,” Leonardi said. “It just feels so unreal.”

For the past 21 years, Leonardi’s mom, Kelly Thomas, had been experiencing symptoms from polycystic kidney disease, a hereditary condition that causes fluid-filled cysts to grow in or around the kidneys.

“And they don’t go away,” Leonardi said. “So my mom’s kidneys both weigh something crazy, like seven pounds.”

The disorder progressed slowly for two decades. Then in 2020, Thomas’ kidneys took a turn for the worse, and it became apparent that she would need a transplant.

“I never noticed that my mom was ‘sick’ until I was maybe in high school and the one time she was at a soccer tournament and had to get taken away in an ambulance,” Leonardi said in a statement posted to an online fundraiser, set up last month by her friend Kylie Ness to help with medical expenses.

Although she grew up in Petaluma, Leonardi now lives in Santa Rosa and runs a hair salon business here – Cori Creates Studio at 38 Petaluma Blvd. N.

She described her mom as a “resilient, tough cookie” who was there for her growing up and supported her through every aspect of her life, from leading her Girl Scouts troop or helping shop for a dress to things above and beyond.

“My mom did everything right my whole life. And I don’t know how many people can say that,” Leonardi said as she held back tears. “Without my mom, it would all collapse.”

According to the California state organ and tissue registry’s website, there are more than 23,000 Californians currently on the transplant waiting list, with about 90% of them waiting for a kidney transplant. Nationally, there are approximately 114,000 people waiting for a compatible organ.

In 2020, Leonardi’s parents sold the home where she grew up and moved to Nevada – partly because they thought a transplant wait list would take less time there.

But the recently announced match meant they wouldn’t have to wait any longer.

‘Never any hesitation’

Last October, Leonardi, who goes by Cori, went with her mom to a doctor’s appointment, right after they found out Thomas would be eligible for a kidney transplant.

“(The doctor) asked, ‘Do you have anyone who could be a potential living donor?’ and I’m sitting there, and we had never had this conversation, and I say, ‘Well, me,’ Leonardi said. ”Never any hesitation.”

After that, Leonardi had to travel back and forth to Nevada at least once a month to get batteries of tests done to determine if she would be the right match.

She recalled one of the last tests she went in for, a tissue test, where she said a prayer over one of the many vials of blood that was drawn.

“And I said, ‘Please, tube of blood, you are literally going to change my entire life. Just be whatever you need to be,’” Leonardi said.

Soon afterward, her prayer was answered.

The fact that they were a match was “insane,” Leonardi said, given that Thomas adopted Leonardi as a baby and they are not blood relatives.

“I really do feel like none of this is an accident,” Leonardi said. “I really do feel like she was supposed to be my mom because I was supposed to do this for her. It’s like this really weird, divine purpose.”

Thomas also couldn’t believe they were a perfect match.

“I was touched beyond belief that Corinna offered to do this for me,” she said.

Getting ready

The six-hour surgery at Nevada’s University Medical Center is set for later this month – June 27 – and will be followed by a recovery process of up to 12 weeks. Thomas will have to quarantine at home afterward for at least three months while her body gets used to its new kidney.

Thomas said that right now they are “working on a game plan” for her quarantine, but luckily she does not have to stay completely cooped up the whole time.

“We plan on going on some drives exploring around Las Vegas,” Thomas said. “I'm hoping I feel so good that I'm bored. I can go on walks. And we recently found out that there is a drive-in movie theater here, so that might work.”

“We talk on the phone every day,” Leonardi said, “and she says, ‘You know, you don’t have to do this.’ And I’m like, ‘I know. And you know, you didn’t need to adopt a baby. You didn’t need to pick me out of a pumpkin patch. You just did it because you felt in your heart that you were called to do this.’”

In the weeks ahead, Leonardi will not only have hers and her mom’s health to focus on, but also the concern of supporting herself financially, as she does not have paid sick leave or other support due to owning her own business.

“After six weeks I can start lifting things over five pounds,” she said. “But I’m a hairdresser. I can’t go back to work before 10 to 12 weeks. I’m on my feet all day.”

Luckily, the community has stepped up. Besides the online donation page – posted at gofundme.com/f/coris-kidney-donation – Leonardi said she is fortunate to have coworkers willing to take over the business for her while she is out recuperating.

“It just feels hard to accept, the help,” Leonardi. “The good people in my life have definitely made a huge dent in the stress.“

Now she is calling on others to become organ donors as well, particularly for those in need of a healthy kidney.

“I sit here and I think, ‘What if I wasn’t a match? What if I couldn’t help the person in my life that saved my life?” Leonardi said. “I would need a person out there in the world who feels obligated for whatever reason to literally do the most selfless thing in the entire world. And I don’t know how to convince someone to do that, but I do know that we all have two of them, and you only need one.”

