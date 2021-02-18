Subscribe

DNA confirms 1 coyote is responsible for 4 Bay Area attacks since July

ASSOCIATED PRESS
February 18, 2021, 2:42PM
Updated 1 hour ago

MORAGA — The coyote that bit a 3-year-old girl this week is the same animal that bit three other people last year in the San Francisco Bay Area and officials are searching for the animal to euthanize it, a wildlife official said.

“The coyote’s DNA profile is a match to the coyote responsible for the three other attacks that occurred all in the same vicinity between July and December 2020,” California Fish and Wildlife Capt. Patrick Foy told the San Francisco Chronicle Wednesday.

The coyote bit the 3-year-old girl Tuesday as she was walking with her parent in Moraga. Last year, the animal bit a grocery store worker and a man in December and a 2-year-old boy in July.

Foy said the agency started looking for the animal after Tuesday’s attack. Once the animal is caught, officials euthanize and test it for rabies.

Biologists have launched a coyote tracking program in the Marin Headlands to better understand the animals and prevent confrontations amid a rise amid a rise in coyote-human encounters in the Bay Area.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Sonoma County Gazette