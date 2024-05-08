Starring Winfield is youthful and dashing in the old photograph, standing beside his beautiful bride on their wedding day on Sept. 23, 1941.

Uncommonly bright, he’d skipped two years of school to graduate from San Rafael High School in 1936. It was there that he met and fell in love with Gailene Walker, whose family hailed from Santa Rosa.

After taking classes at the College of Marin and working as a miner, Winfield enlisted in the U.S. Naval Reserve in 1940.

His life, so rich with promise, was cut short on Dec. 7, 1941. Radioman 3rd Class Winfield, 22, was one of 429 crew members who perished on the battleship USS Oklahoma, which capsized in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, after being struck by at least five Japanese torpedoes.

Compounding the grief of their loved ones was the limbo to which the Oklahoma’s dead were relegated. Following a two-year effort to winch the 27,000-ton dreadnought upright, laboratory staff were only able to positively identify 35 of its crew members.

Nine years ago the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) launched an ambitious undertaking called USS Oklahoma Project, aimed at reuniting the unidentified heroes with their names.

In 2015, the remains of those Oklahoma crew members were exhumed from Oahu’s National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, also known as The Punchbowl.

Before that, 388 Oklahoma service members had been unaccounted for. Since then, using DNA profiling techniques unavailable to their predecessors, Defense Department scientists have identified 356 crew members.

One of them was Starring Winfield, who will be buried Thursday at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, with full military honors.

“That’s not really him anymore,” said Adam Morrill, a grandnephew of Winfield’s who grew up in San Anselmo, and who will be present for the ceremony. The collection of bones comprising his great- uncles' remains “are a shell,” said Morrill. “And that’s not what we’re celebrating. We’re celebrating his life.”

‘A wedding of interest’

Starring Brooks Winfield was born in 1919 in Alameda County, the son of an electrician who died in an industrial accident when the boy was seven. Starring’s mother then moved her three children to Marin County, where they all graduated from San Rafael High School.

It was in high school that Winfield began dating the sister of his best friend, Al Walker.

In September 1940, Starring enlisted in the U.S. Naval Reserve in San Francisco. Five months later he was transferred to San Diego for Radio School. In April 1941 he boarded the USS Enterprise for transport to Pearl Harbor and his new home on the Oklahoma.

In September of that year he wrangled enough leave to fly home and marry his sweetheart.

As the Press Democrat announced on Oct. 4, 1941,

“A wedding of interest to many Santa Rosans took place in Reno, Nevada, on Sept. 23 when Miss Gailene Walker of Berkeley became the bride of Starring Winfield of San Rafael,” announced the Press Democrat, shortly after those nuptials.

“The bride was given in marriage by her father, A.L. Walker, former resident of Santa Rosa.”

Winfield, it continued “is in the radio department of the Navy. For the rest of her life, according to Adam Morrill, Starring’s sister Joyce resented then-President Franklin Delano Roosevelt for an action he’d taken before Pearl Harbor. Starring, a reservist in the Navy, had been scheduled to rotate back to civilian life before Dec. 7, 1941. With the nation switching to war footing, even though war hadn’t been formally declared, FDR “froze” all such transfers.

Thus was her newlywed brother aboard the Oklahoma the morning it was torpedoed. “Within 12 minutes the ship was capsized at its berth,” according to an exhibit at the The National World War II Museum in New Orleans, “a sudden and violent demise, rivaled that day only by the magazine detonation of USS Arizona.”

The coal oil that fueled the ship set the water around it ablaze, making it that much more difficult for crew members to swim to safety. It was that fuel, however, that ended up providing an invaluable assist, 75 years later, to scientists tasked with matching names to skeletonized remains.

DNA preserved by coal oil

According to Timothy McMahon, director of DNA Operations for the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System, the seawater in which the lost crew members came to rest was mixed with large quantities of coal oil from the Oklahoma’s tanks, and from those of ships around it.

That oil “worked as a bacterial static” McMahon explained. “It prevented bacteria from growing. So it actually preserved the DNA in the bones, even though they were in the water.”

The presence of that oil made it necessary for scientists to use a labor-intensive method called “organic extraction,” in which the oil was “pulled away” from the DNA.

But the results were excellent. That process yielded “very good quality DNA, which allowed us to get through these results very quickly.”

From the start to finish of the USS Oklahoma Project, said McMahon, “we were able to singly identify 92%” of the roughly 5,000 individual remains it tested from the ship.

“One of those being Radioman 3rd Class Starring Winfield,” McMahon said.

Widowed nine weeks after her wedding, Gail Walker eventually married Forrest Tarleton, both of whom have passed away. The Walker and Winfield families remained close, with their children attending each other’s birthday parties. According to Morrill, Gailene’s kids were so familiar with Starring, from their mother’s stories, that “they felt a kinship to him, like an uncle they never met.”

Morrill, who lives in Davis and works for the city as an environmental consultant, considered burying his great uncle at Mount Tamalpais Cemetery in Marin County, where Starring’s sister and other relatives are buried. Morrill buried his own mother there in 2011. But that cemetery has fallen into disrepair, he said, its owner accused of mismanagement by the state.

“I’m not giving him another dime,” says Morrill.

Starring Winfield’s mother was laid to rest at Golden Gate National Cemetery in San Bruno. “They could’ve made space,” Morrill said, “but [Starring] would’ve been in some distant corner, nowhere near her. So that didn’t really make sense.”

Arlington it was. Morrill had read that a couple dozen of Starring’s Oklahoma crew members are already there.

“He’ll be there with his comrades and fellow service members.”

Under a spare white stone with his name on it.

