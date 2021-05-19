Do all 9 Bay Area counties still require shoppers at Trader Joe's, Costco to wear masks?

There's been some confusion over mask-wearing indoors, both from California residents and large corporations.

A sign posted in front of a Trader Joe's in the Los Angeles County suburb of South Pasadena, close to the chain's headquarters, stirred a bit of controversy last week when it proudly announced that no mask-wearing inside the store would be necessary.

That sign was posted a few days before the California Department of Public Health announced that it would move in opposition to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and require masks until the state officially reopens on June 15. (It is unclear if the shop took it down after California's decision; Trader Joe's did not respond to a request for comment from SFGATE.)

With state regulations at odds with federal policies, the mix-up is understandable — if frustrating on all sides.

Costco, Trader Joe's and Starbucks all announced that they would be lifting mask mandates shortly after the CDC announcement, often with the caveat that they would prioritize local and state requirements on masking. Costco, in addition to Trader Joe's, did not respond to a request for comment from SFGATE; a Starbucks spokesperson did not provide further comment, but referred SFGATE to the company policy lifting mask rules "except where required by local regulations or law."

But there may be chains that still need a reminder. Los Angeles County is making the effort to reach out to retail chains to remind them of the existing mask mandate in the state.

"Our teams are out notifying all of the chains that have made announcements nationally that they would be relaxing their masking requirements," Barbara Ferrer, the county's public health director, told the Los Angeles Times.

SFGATE reached out to all 9 Bay Area counties and the city of Berkeley, which has its own health department, to see if they will have specific orders like Los Angeles County's reminding national chains like Trader Joe's, Costco and Starbucks to require mask-wearing inside their California shops.

Every Bay Area county that responded told SFGATE that they are adhering to state guidelines, but none of them said that they would have a specific enforcement policy like Los Angeles County's. Marin and Santa Clara counties, and the city of Berkeley, did not respond to SFGATE's request for comment.

San Francisco's Department of Public Health offered one of the more comprehensive statements to SFGATE, saying that they "support the state's decision to continue requiring masks in certain indoor settings until June 15."

"While 76% of our eligible population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, there are still many people in our city who have to get vaccinated," said a spokesperson from the agency. "The CDC's announcement underscores the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine. However, there are still indoor public spaces where unvaccinated people may still be at risk."

They also hinted at the possibility that the city may have to implement a policy similar to Los Angeles' "as necessary" if chain stores in San Francisco do end up violating the state's indoor masking policy.

Representatives from Napa County offered up the idea that a separate requirement is not necessary. They noted that they've followed up on hundreds of COVID-19 business safety complaints — last week, they only received two.

"We are confident that we will continue to be as effective [in enforcing the mask mandate] over the next month (when the mask mandate is expected to be lifted), as we have been for the past year," said a spokesperson from the agency.

Though, it begs the question: How is Los Angeles County going to ensure that national chains still adhere to mask wearing? The answer's pretty simple, a representative said.

Health inspectors are required to visit grocery stores and other businesses "that require a Public Health Permit."

"As part of the inspection process, our teams will also notify business of the current masking requirements in LA County, which are consistent with those required by the State of California," the spokesperson said.

So even if mask-wearing becomes a thing of the past in chains starting next month, we still have a few more weeks left to go. And if it's as easy as L.A. County makes it appear, it wouldn't hurt for some counties to remind some big chains of California's masking requirement during that time.