Cal Fire investigators are still trying to determine the cause of a dock fire Friday night at Markely Cove Resort on Lake Berryessa in Napa County that destroyed between 10 and 20 marine craft, including house boats, longboats, jet skis and pontoon boats.

Cal Fire spokesman Jason Clay said Saturday morning there are “no known injuries” and the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation. Cal Fire is leading the investigation.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/m2_e64ZRA9k">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The fire was first reported at 8:55 p.m. and it took a little more than three hours to extinguish. Clay said a section of the dock that was burning became separated and drifted a way into the lake, preventing further damage to the rest of the dock and other tethered boats.

“We were able to stop forward progress on the actual dock fairly quickly once firefighters arrived at the scene,” Clay said. “The burning portion detached from the rest of the dock...approximately half of the dock.”

Clay said that a fire hose was extended all the way down to the dock. Firefighters also used a boat from the marina to pump water out of the lake, he said.

Clay said officials could not provide an estimate the financial cost of the fire until a full assessment is completed of the boats and property destroyed.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.