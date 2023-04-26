Dog, 4 cats killed in Boyes Hot Springs apartment fire

An apartment complex fire in Boyes Hot Springs claimed the lives of one dog and four cats Wednesday morning.

At approximately 10 a.m., a fire broke out in an upstairs apartment of a four-plex located at 16000 block Cedar Court.

The fire was “well established” by the time Sonoma Valley firefighters arrived, said Battalion Chief Spencer Andreis, with flames and black smoke that engulfed the second story of the residential property.

Downstairs residents were able to rescue a number of pet birds and guinea pigs.

The fire was under control by 10:40 a.m. Residents are being connect to resources from The Red Cross.

The cause is being actively investigated, according to Andreis.

This is a developing story, check back later for updates.