Dog dies in Rohnert Park RV fire

A recreational vehicle that served as a home for two people and two dogs in Rohnert Park caught fire on Wednesday and one of the dogs died, authorities said.

A Rohnert Park public safety officer found the burning RV in a parking lot at 6145 Commerce Blvd. shortly after 10 a.m. on Wednesday, the city said in a news release. Smoke and flames were visible inside.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.7116521&lat=38.3500593&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The officer found the two dogs inside the vehicle and one of them was able to escape. Neither of the two people who lived in the vehicle were there.

“The fire quickly grew in size and the officer was forced to back away due to exploding propane canisters,” officials said. “The second dog died in the fire.”

Firefighters arrived within two minutes and doused the blaze, which was contained to the RV, officials said.

Authorities later found the two people who lived in the RV. They were offered resources through Catholic Charities because they lost their home, officials said.

The cause of the fire is unknown, the city said, but “the occupants said they may have left a candle burning inside when they left.”

The property owner is planning to remove the RV, officials said.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.