Dog dies in Santa Rosa fire that causes $200K in damage to home, displaces 3

Firefighters were able to extinguish a fire Friday within 20 minutes at a home on Pepperwood Road in Santa Rosa, according to officials, but damage from the blaze resulted in three people being displaced.

The fire was said to have caused an estimated $200,000 in damage to the home, according to officials, and also resulted in moderate damage to a nearby home.

Fire personnel on five engines and a ladder truck arrived eight minutes after the fire was reported at 2:52 p.m. Crews were able to prevent flames from spreading into the main house, according to a Nixle alert from the Santa Rosa Fire Department.

A small dog who was found unconscious inside the home was presumed dead, the alert said. Three residents were displaced, Santa Rosa fire Battalion Chief Matt Dahl said.

Officials said the fire did not appear to be suspicious but is under investigation by the department.

Crews with Cal Fire also responded to the scene.

