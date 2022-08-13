Subscribe

Dog dies in Santa Rosa fire that causes $200K in damage to home, displaces 3

KATHLEEN COATES
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 12, 2022, 9:34PM
Updated 13 minutes ago

Firefighters were able to extinguish a fire Friday within 20 minutes at a home on Pepperwood Road in Santa Rosa, according to officials, but damage from the blaze resulted in three people being displaced.

The fire was said to have caused an estimated $200,000 in damage to the home, according to officials, and also resulted in moderate damage to a nearby home.

Fire personnel on five engines and a ladder truck arrived eight minutes after the fire was reported at 2:52 p.m. Crews were able to prevent flames from spreading into the main house, according to a Nixle alert from the Santa Rosa Fire Department.

A small dog who was found unconscious inside the home was presumed dead, the alert said. Three residents were displaced, Santa Rosa fire Battalion Chief Matt Dahl said.

Officials said the fire did not appear to be suspicious but is under investigation by the department.

Crews with Cal Fire also responded to the scene.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.

Kathleen Coates

Windsor and Cloverdale, The Press Democrat 

As someone who grew up in a small town, I enjoy covering what's happening in Windsor and Cloverdale, which are growing in their own unique ways.  I delve into issues by getting to know people and finding out what’s going on in the community. I also pay attention to animal welfare and other issues that affect Sonoma County.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette