Dog killed, pedestrian injured in Spain Street collision in Sonoma

Police are investigating an incident in the City of Sonoma that left a dog dead and a pedestrian with head injuries on Tuesday morning.

Around 10 a.m., the unidentified pedestrian was walking his dog on Spain Street at Third Street West. A driver seemingly did not see the small dog trailing behind its owner on a leash when they turned left out of the Vallejo Home, onto Spain Street.

The dog was killed on impact. The pedestrian suffered a head injury, although it’s still unclear how.

“(Police) hadn’t determined what actually happened to cause those injuries,” said Sonoma Fire Chief Steve Akre. “I was more focused on the man with the head injury.”

Calls to Sonoma Police were not immediately returned.

Sonoma Fire and Rescue Authority determined the pedestrian’s head injury was severe enough to call in the CHP helicopter, which rushed the man to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

“I have not heard any updates on his condition,” Akre said.

The driver stayed on the scene and was cooperative with police. “There were a lot of tears and all that sort of stuff,” Akre said.

This marks the second time this year a dog was killed while crossing a Sonoma street with a pedestrian. On April 17, a woman was severely injured and her dog killed when she crossed Broadway at Andrieux Street.

This is a developing story — please check back for details.

Contact editor/publisher Emily Charrier at emily.charrier@sonomanews.com.