Musubi, a Maltese named after a Japanese rice ball, wagged his tail excitedly as his owner Melissa Robison brushed his hair inside the Sonoma County Fairgrounds.

Musubi is one of thousands of dogs from across the U.S. who wagged their way into the Harvest Moon Classic Dog Show on Sunday to compete for the prestigious title of “Best in Show.”

“It’s like any other sport — it’s a passion,” Sandra McCue, Del Valle Dog Club’s president said. “They may be show dogs but they’ll always be our pets.”

The show, hosted by Del Valle Dog Club, a club based in Livermore whose mission is to help promote the health and welfare of dogs, and Skyline Dog Fanciers, a San Mateo County based club dedicated to promoting purebred dog breeding, made its way to Santa Rosa for the first time Oct. 20-23.

Inside the fairgrounds Sunday afternoon, dogs of all shapes, sizes and breeds stood on grooming tables as their owners brushed and sprayed their fur.

There were seven different groups in the competition: sporting, hounds, working, terriers, toys, non-sporting, and herding.

The first place winner of each group then competed for the “Best in Show” Sunday evening. Although there were no trophies or other prizes, winners did earn bragging rights for an event with a history going back 40 years when it was first held at the fairgrounds in Alameda County in Pleasanton.

Robison brought Musubi and his offspring, Toro, Sunday to compete in the toy group. Robinson said she fell in love with dog shows almost instantly as a kid and grew up attending them with her cousin. She started competing nearly 14 years ago.

“I’ve always loved animals,” Robison, who lives in Sacramento said. “I kept thinking, “I want to show dogs, I want to show dogs! You learn so much and I never get bored.”

About 1,580 dogs competed Saturday for “Best In Show” — the largest number of dogs to compete for the top award all four days, Del Valle Dog Club founder Betty-Anne Stenmark said.

Anthony Fleming, who started competing 27 years ago, waited outside near the competition rings with his 2-year-old Rottweiler, Rafiki, who stood next to Fleming, drooling.

The duo had just finished competing against two other Rottweilers where the dogs were judged on presentation, movement and obedience.

“We didn’t win. Someone has to lose,” Fleming, 70, who lives in San Mateo said. “Competing is like fishing, you may not catch anything but it’s still enjoyable.”

McCue said the success of the event, which she based on feedback from those who registered for this year’s show, means they’ll be back at the fairgrounds next year.

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.