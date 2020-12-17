Subscribe

Dogs rescued from house fire near Coddingtown Mall

NASHELLY CHAVEZ
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 16, 2020, 10:59PM
Santa Rosa firefighters rescued four dogs Wednesday night from a house fire near the Coddingtown Mall.

The blaze was reported to the Santa Rosa Fire Department at about 7:30 p.m. on Plata Court, located near West Steele Lane, the department said in a social media post.

Firefighters saw smoke coming from building when they arrived and acted quickly to move the four dogs outside. Two were unconscious.

Specialized animal equipment was used to resuscitate the dogs and all four were in good condition as of Wednesday night, the department said.

