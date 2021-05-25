Subscribe

What’s next for Windsor Town Council now that Dominic Foppoli has resigned as mayor?

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
May 25, 2021, 8:17AM

In the wake of Dominic Foppoli’s official resignation as Windsor mayor, the Town Council faces a series of choices at its June 2 meeting.

According to Town Manager Ken MacNab, the council:

1. Can appoint a seated council member to serve out Foppoli’s term as mayor. If so, the council itself will then have a vacant seat. The council could also choose to fill the mayor’s seat through appointment or a special election.

2. If the former, the council can then choose to appoint a member of the public as a councilmember, either by opening up an application process or by choosing a candidate from the May 4 special election. The second place finisher in that contest was Oscar Chavez, a top county government administrator with broad political support.

3. Could hold Windsor’s second special election in 2021 to fill the vacant council seat. MacNab said such an election could be held in the latter half of the year.

