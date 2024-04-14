• Sutter VNA & Hospice offers several support groups, including those for survivors of suicide, children who have experienced a loss and parents who have lost a child. Call 707-535-5780 for more information.

Standing beneath the portico of the Santa Rosa courthouse where their civil lawsuits against Dominic Foppoli are set to go forward next year, women who have accused him of sexual assault criticized legal authorities for not filing criminal charges against the former Windsor mayor.

“We are shocked that even with the large number of women from all over the globe who have come forward, that this is still not considered enough for a criminal conviction,” a woman identified as Jane Doe 3 said in a brief public appearance Saturday. “We are horrified at the prospect of waiting for the next victim, who may or may not have the courage to come forward.”

She spoke at a press conference organized by attorneys representing her and other women who have accused Foppoli, once a political up-and-comer in North Bay politics, of a litany of crimes.

The California Attorney General’s Office at the end of March said it did not have enough evidence to charge Foppoli, who was first accused nearly three years ago of sexually assaulting multiple women. That marked, for now, the end of the last publicly known ongoing criminal investigation into the 41-year-old scion of a prominent wine industry family.

Noting that April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Traci Carrillo, the Santa Rosa attorney representing the women, said the event was a platform to say to the women, “We believe in you, we believe in you, we will fight for you.”

The investigation remains open, said the Attorney General’s Office, which urged anyone else who believes they were a victim or has evidence to come forward.

Four of Foppoli’s accusers appeared at the news conference, held at the Sonoma County Civil and Family Law Courthouse on Cleveland Avenue.

Three of the women were identified only as Jane Does. The fourth, reality TV star and social media influencer Farrah Abraham, had already disclosed her identity. Recorded and submitted statements from two other Jane Does also were played and read.

Speaking to more than 50 people who braved cold and the threat of rain to show their support, Abraham, who frequently choked back tears, said, “How many rape victims does it take to get a rapist criminally charged?”

She has said Foppoli drugged and raped her in March 2021 at the Palm Beach, Florida, home of a friend of his. On Saturday, Abraham said she has since suffered from suicidal thoughts and chronic pain.

“Rapists belong in prison, not country clubs or expensive Italian villas,” she said, a reference to a 1,000-year-old castle in northern Italy that Foppoli owns and where he has spent much of his time since the accusations against him were made public.

On Saturday, before the news conference, Foppoli sent a Press Democrat reporter a statement in which he again denied the accusations, charged that the women were lying, and said he is “seriously considering filing a lawsuit against these false accusers for slander and defamation.”

The statement contained no trace of the somewhat more chastened tone he had taken immediately after the Attorney General’s decision was announced, when he wrote in a statement that he had come to realize “through prayer and reflection … that especially in my younger years I was not an ideal partner.”

Instead, on Saturday, Foppoli described the accusations against him as “a carefully planned political and financial attack trying to profit off the me too (sic) movement.”

Civil cases against Dominic Foppoli While not facing criminal charges, Dominic Foppoli must still contend with three active lawsuits filed in Sonoma County Superior Court: • Seven anonymous women are accusing Foppoli of sexual assault, claiming he used his “power, connections and alcohol to prey on dozens of women in Sonoma County.” Also named as defendants are his family-owned Christopher Creek Winery, and the Santa Rosa chapter of Active 20-30, which the lawsuit alleges profited from Foppoli, “luring Plaintiffs to events held at or on behalf of” the two institutions, then failing to investigate reports of sexual assault, according to the complaint. • Jane Doe 7017, from Gallatin, Montana, accuses Foppoli of raping her multiple times in 2020, when she was 18. Between May and September of that year, according to the complaint, the then-sitting mayor of Windsor sexually assaulted her after several events connected to Christopher Creek Winery. The winery also is named in the suit, for allegedly ignoring Foppoli’s misconduct and “fostering a pervasive and hostile environment that utterly disregarded the rights and safety of women,” according to the suit. • The social media influencer and reality TV star Farrah Abraham accused Foppoli of drugging and raping her at his friend’s residence in Palm Beach, Florida, in March 2021. Her lead attorney, Spencer Kuvin, told The Press Democrat that Abraham “blacked out” after a few sips of an Old Fashioned that Foppoli gave her. In the morning, according to the complaint, she woke up in a bed next to Foppoli cut, bruised and with no memory of the night before.

“What else is he going to say? He takes no accountability for anything he's done,” said Carrillo, who is representing seven women in a civil lawsuit filed in April 2022 that accused Foppoli of using his “power, connections and alcohol to prey upon dozens of women in Sonoma County.”