Don Frances named editor of Petaluma Argus-Courier

The Argus-Courier shopped local in choosing Don Frances — a Petaluma resident with strong ties to the community and a portfolio of strong community journalism experience under his belt — to be the paper’s new editor.

“Don is peak Petaluma, as the kids say, his knowledge of local issues mixed with his passion for this community made him an obvious choice for this critical position,” Emily Charrier, publisher of the Argus-Courier, said Tuesday. “He will help bring out the best in our dynamic and award-winning newsroom.”

Frances, who on Monday took over the editorship, began his journalism career in the 1990s as a writer and copy editor for some of Northern California’s biggest metro dailies, including the San Francisco Chronicle, the San Francisco Examiner and the Oakland Tribune (now the East Bay Times). In 2005 he became managing editor of the Mountain View Voice — a small community weekly serving the Silicon Valley community of Mountain View — where he found his place in the industry.

“It was revelatory,” Frances said. “The way people there were reading their hometown paper so closely, really poring over it, and sending such thoughtful and heartfelt responses to the stories. The level of devotion was something new to me.

“That’s when I became hooked on community journalism, and it’s why I’m so excited about this new chapter here in beautiful Petaluma. To be able to edit the robust, well-loved paper in the town where I live is basically a dream come true. It’s a privilege and an honor, and I take it very seriously.”

Frances moved with his family to Petaluma in 2013, after accepting a position as news editor for the Sonoma Index-Tribune, part of the Sonoma Media Investments family, which also owns the Argus-Courier. Soon after he was also named a concurrent news editor for the Argus-Courier, giving him direct experience covering Petaluma and its people and issues. Frances will oversee news coverage and manage the newsroom team, while Charrier will manage the weekly opinion pages.

“I’m so excited Don is joining our SMI family and spearheading coverage in Petaluma. He will make us an even stronger team,” said Richard Green, chief content officer at Sonoma Media Investments and executive editor at The Press Democrat.

“His knowledge of Petaluma, his passion for consequential journalism and his commitment to coaching reporters will elevate our coverage of Petaluma for all of Sonoma County. I’m confident readers will benefit from Don’s leadership.”

Since their arrival nearly a decade ago, Frances and his wife, Jennifer, who is also a writer, have raised their daughters, Stella and Natalie, in the Petaluma community, watching them take advantage of local amenities, such as the Phoenix Theater — a place Frances calls “the teen center I wish I had growing up.”

The Stockton native says his passion for journalism began in the 1990s when he joined UC Santa Barbara’s college newspaper, The Daily Nexus.

“I had just switched majors from physics to English and found myself with some extra time on my hands. So, I wandered into this amazing student-run newsroom, and it changed my life forever,” he said. “That’s where I met Jen, as well as many other of my future best friends, people I still love to this day. And of course, it’s where I found my career.”

Don Frances can be reached at don.frances@arguscourier.com.