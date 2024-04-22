NEW YORK - A man set himself on fire Friday afternoon near the lower Manhattan courthouse where jurors were being chosen for the criminal trial of former President Donald Trump.

The man, who had lingered outside the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse earlier this week, doused himself with accelerant around 1:35 p.m. in Collect Pond Park, across the street from the building. Onlookers screamed and started to run, and soon, bright orange flames engulfed the man. He threw leaflets espousing anti-government conspiracy theories into the air before setting himself on fire.

People rushed and tried to put out the flames, but the intensity of the heat could be felt from some distance.

After a minute or two, dozens of police officers arrived, running around and climbing over barricades to extinguish the blaze. The man was loaded into an ambulance and rushed to a hospital burn unit. He died Friday night.

City officials identified the man as Max Azzarello, 37, of St. Augustine, Florida. Azzarello had appeared outside the courthouse Thursday, holding a sign displaying the address of a website where the same pamphlets were uploaded. The top post of the website says, "I have set myself on fire outside the Trump Trial."

In an interview Thursday, Azzarello said his critical views of the American government were shaped by his research into Peter Thiel, the technology billionaire and political provocateur who is a major campaign donor, and into cryptocurrency.

Azzarello arrived in New York City sometime after April 13, police said, and his family in St. Augustine did not know about his whereabouts until after the incident. While Azzarello was recently in Florida, he had connections to the New York City area and worked for Rep. Tom Suozzi during his 2013 campaign for Nassau County executive on Long Island.

Over the past year, however, Azzarello's behavior appeared to become more erratic. He was arrested three times in 2023 on misdemeanor charges in Florida, and he posted online in August that he had just spent three days in a psychiatric hospital.

Al Baker, a spokesperson for the court system, said the trial schedule would not be affected, though one court officer had been taken to a hospital because of the effects of smoke inhalation.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.