Donate blood, get a free Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt

The American Red Cross just sweetened the deal if you were considering donating blood.

How about a long-sleeved T-shirt with an exclusive design that is only for those who give blood from now until Jan. 2?

And with the blood supply at historically low levels that have been brought on by the pandemic and COVID fatigue, along with the usual slow time as a result of holiday busyness, the nonprofit organization is also dangling a Super Bowl LVI getaway (this year it’s being held in Los Angeles) and a $500 e-gift card. You are automatically entered to win if you donate blood, platelets or plasma in January.

“If more donors don’t come out to give, hospitals may be forced to delay care to patients relying on blood transfusions. It’s almost unimaginable,” said Kathryn Hecht, regional communications manager for the American Red Cross, Northern California Region.

The Red Cross, which supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood, says donation levels this low have not been seen in more than 10 years. It is urging potential donor to schedule appointments now by using the Red Cross Donor App by going to RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

If there’s no immediate appointment available, donors are being asked to make an appointment in the days and weeks ahead so the Red Cross can maintain a sufficient blood supply.

The nonprofit assures people that they safe if they choose to donate life-saving blood: Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, according to a news release.

In addition the organization takes additional precautions such as providing face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status, to protect the health of everyone who comes in. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment before arriving.

Those planning to give blood can also complete a RapidPass to save time by completing a pre-donation health history questionnaire online on the day of donations. To complete a RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or by calling 707-521-5209.