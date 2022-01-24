Donations on behalf of White pour into Sonoma County animal rescues, shelters

Sonoma County animal shelters and rescues have raised thousands of dollars in the #BettyWhiteChallenge in just a few days, honoring the animal advocate who died Dec. 31, just short of her 100th birthday on Jan. 17.

Donations are still coming in.

The Twitter campaign led local residents to call asking how they could donate or to drop off cash donations of $5 or more in the beloved Hollywood icon’s name. Some individuals even launched their own Facebook challenges.

As hundreds of thousands of dollars poured into shelters across the country, here, too, shelter and rescue staff members said the number and amount of contributions defied their expectations.

“We were over the moon!” said Kelly Olsen, marketing and communications coordinator for the Humane Society of Sonoma County, located in Santa Rosa, which serves all of Sonoma County and contracts with Sebastopol and Healdsburg to accept their strays. “We definitely didn’t know what was going to come of it once we mentioned (the challenge) online. We were just blown away by the sharing of love online.”

“We’re delighted to say we’ve received hundreds of donations totaling over $20,000,” she said. They’re still processing them.

Over at the Dogwood Animal Rescue Project of Santa Rosa, Charlotte Tunstall-Pearce, co-founder and board of directors treasurer, said between their Facebook account and website they have received about $34,000 in donations, as pet lovers paused to take note of White’s dedication to animals and her poignant and funny quotes about them.

“The unique thing about our group is that we do not ask for money,” she said. “People wanted to donate for Betty White.”

So Tunstall-Pearce set up graphics with donation links on their Facebook page. One of them gave examples of how they would use the money.

“It shows the power of our supporters,” Tunstall-Pearce said. “We are 200-plus volunteers strong.”

North Bay Animal Services Executive Director Mark Scott said the Petaluma shelter, which has a satellite office in Windsor and serves Cloverdale, Healdsburg and Calistoga, has so far received more than $5,000 in honor of White and people are still inquiring.

“It’s been really good,” Scott said. “The money is super helpful.”

The funds will be used for a variety of purposes at the different shelters. Scott said he plans to use the contributions to help with their food pantry, located in front of the shelter.

“We put out cat and dog food; it helps people who can’t keep their animals fed,” Scott said. “If they are unable to come in because of COVID, they can leave their name and we’ll deliver it to them.”

According to Tunstall-Pearce of the Dogwood Animal Rescue Project, the money could pay for nearly a month of veterinary care for the 105 animals in their care, two or three major medical rescues from overcrowded shelters or to spay and neuter about 175 animals for pet owners who can’t afford it. They haven’t decided yet how to allocate the money.

At the Humane Society of Sonoma County, Olsen said in an email: “All these wonderful funds will be placed in our general fund and applied where needed most, including support of our community veterinary clinic, our spay/neuter clinic, our shelter medicine program, our youth humane education program, our behavior and training program and, of course, our adoptions program.”

The Humane Society also serves surrounding counties and small under-resourced, overcrowded shelters throughout California. They will accept animals they have the “expertise, space and time to care for,” she said.

The money “is going to make a difference in a lot of animals’ lives,” Olsen said.

If you still wish to donate to these shelters, the donation information can be found through northbayanimalservices.org/donate, humanesocietysoco.org/donate or https://dogwoodanimalrescue.org/ and press the donate button. Be sure to dedicate your funds to Betty White.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.