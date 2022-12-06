Don’t get scammed this holiday season. Here are tips to protect yourself

The holiday season means many are shopping for loved ones and looking for ways to give back.

But, according to a recent consumer alert by California Attorney General Rob Bonta, it’s also a “period when we typically see an uptick in fraud and other scams,” he said.

An AARP survey, the largest U.S. nonprofit dedicated to older Americans, found that three-quarters of shoppers have been targeted by at least one type of fraud tied to the holidays by way of online shopping scams, solicitations from fake charities or notices about nonexistent shipments.

A great way to avoid some of these pitfalls is to shop locally.

But, if you do shop online, be wary of prices that seem “too good to be true.” Make sure to check out shipping and handling fees and return or exchange policies, look for security credentials on websites and always save your order and tracking number.

On that last point, scammers know that people receive a lot of packages this time of year, so beware of phishing emails pretending to be order updates from such shipping companies as FedEx or UPS that lead to fake websites aimed at getting people’s personal information.

To be safe, navigate directly to the shipper’s website and search for an order status with your tracking number.

With unfamiliar businesses, it’s good to do a couple minutes of research before you buy. It can be as simple as Googling the company’s name with the words “review” or “scam” or “legit.” You’ll find plenty of consumer reviews and customer feedback that will help you decide if it’s worth the risk for that 70% off a winter coat.

I’ll admit I recently remembered that something I ordered months ago during a late-night Instagram scrolling session has yet to show up.

Using a credit card when possible will also make it easier to dispute charges. In general, don’t follow links from text messages or social media. If you’re interested in an item you see, it’s better to navigate to the business’ website separately through a secure browser.

For more tools and guidance, the Better Business Bureau has a Scam Tracker database (https://www.bbb.org/scamtracker), and AARP has a Fraud Watch Network with prevention resources and news on recent ploys as well as a help line for those who have been scammed (877-908-3360).

In general, too, be wary of “buy now, pay later” and zero-interest financing offers. Make sure you understand any terms, requirements and restrictions.

For those looking to give back, starting your search near home for opportunities to volunteer or support local organizations provides more peace of mind and helps preserve and strengthen our communities. That is something that is always needed but especially now after some particularly rough years.

That doesn’t have to rule out donating more broadly, however. Give to groups you know and trust.

You can also check a charity’s status, compliance and history using search tools available from the The Registry of Charitable Trust (https://rct.doj.ca.gov/Verification/Web/Search.aspx?facility=Y), the Secretary of State (https://bizfileonline.sos.ca.gov/), the Franchise Tax Board (https://webapp.ftb.ca.gov/eletter/) and IRS (https://apps.irs.gov/app/eos/).

Charity Watch, an independent watchdog organization, also provides prospective donors detailed information on a large searchable database of organizations at https://www.charitywatch.org/.

Always look out for fake email and web addresses by paying attention to the spelling of a URL or sender’s information which might closely resemble that of a legitimate organization’s. It can be tricky, with just a letter or two out of place.

I’ve almost fallen for a few of these situations myself. Be extra cautious if you receive a message from a group you’ve never given to or interacted with before.

To protect your information, read through an organization’s privacy policy as some may sell or rent their donor lists to others.

The Attorney General’s office has more information on keeping consumers safe during the holiday season at oag.ca.gov/consumers. If you think you’ve been scammed, you can make a report to the department’s office at oag.ca.gov/report. Complaints about sketchy charities or charitable solicitations can be submitted at https://oag.ca.gov/charities/complaints.

“In Your Corner” is a new column that puts watchdog reporting to work for the community. If you have a concern, a tip, or a hunch, you can reach “In Your Corner” Columnist Marisa Endicott at 707-521-5470 or marisa.endicott@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @InYourCornerTPD and Facebook @InYourCornerTPD.