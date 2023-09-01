Dorm evacuated for oven fire at new Santa Rosa Junior College dorm
An oven fire at Santa Rosa Junior College’s new Polly O’Meara Doyle Hall dorm caused a student evacuation for about 20 minutes late Thursday.
Five engines, two trucks and a battalion chief responded to the building at 9:25 p.m. after a smoke alarm was set off, according to Darrell Kopriva with Redcom, Sonoma County’s emergency dispatch.
A fire was discovered in a communal oven on the building’s fifth floor. Battalion Chief Matt Dahl said it was mostly extinguished before crews arrived and students had already evacuated.
Dahl said firefighters were able to push most of the smoke out of the building before releasing the building back to Santa Rosa Junior College campus police.
You can reach Staff Writer Sara Edwards at 707-521-5487 or sara.edwards@pressdemocrat. com.
Sara Edwards
Business reporter
Small businesses are the bread and butter of Sonoma County. I cover a diverse group: Chambers of commerce and business groups, clothing shops, jewelry boutiques, hobby stores and more. Economic uncertainty is a high concern among Sonoma County consumers, and it’s my job to make sure shoppers know what’s happening in the local economy and how those trends and issues impact them.
