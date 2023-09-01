Dorm evacuated for oven fire at new Santa Rosa Junior College dorm

An oven fire at Santa Rosa Junior College’s new Polly O’Meara Doyle Hall dorm caused a student evacuation for about 20 minutes late Thursday.

Five engines, two trucks and a battalion chief responded to the building at 9:25 p.m. after a smoke alarm was set off, according to Darrell Kopriva with Redcom, Sonoma County’s emergency dispatch.

6:25pm, firefighters responded for a report of smoke on the 5th floor of new dorm building @ Sant Rosa Junior College. Evacuation of the building took place & firefighters located an oven fire in a dorm on the 5th floor. Firefighter ensured fire was contained & ventilated smoke. pic.twitter.com/VWrM78RvaE — Santa Rosa Fire Department (@SantaRosaFire) September 1, 2023

A fire was discovered in a communal oven on the building’s fifth floor. Battalion Chief Matt Dahl said it was mostly extinguished before crews arrived and students had already evacuated.

Dahl said firefighters were able to push most of the smoke out of the building before releasing the building back to Santa Rosa Junior College campus police.

You can reach Staff Writer Sara Edwards at 707-521-5487 or sara.edwards@pressdemocrat. com. On Twitter @sedwards380.