Aaron Brown, 19, climbed atop his bunk-style bed and extended a white bed spread while his twin sister, Allyse, and mother, Linda, helped him hang his clothes and unpack his belongings in his new dorm room.

The room, like every other dorm room, kitchen area and study space inside the 5-story, Polly O’Meara Doyle Hall, had the distinctive new-construction smell of a newly opened hotel or office space.

“I’m excited and a little nervous,” said Brown, who until Saturday lived in Oakland with his family.

His mother said Brown, who attended Orinda Academy High School, decided on Santa Rosa Junior College in part because it had more in-person instruction than some of the colleges in the East Bay.

“This has more community,” said Linda Brown, whose son plans on studying mechanical engineering. “We just needed a really structured and professional environment. He was accepted to to Humboldt but there’s nothing up there. This has the right balance of community and green space.”

The jitters and excitement of dorm room move-in day — usually reserved for four-year universities — were brimming at Santa Rosa Junior College on Saturday, as hundreds of students settled into their dorms.

By the end of the day, college officials expect some 330 residents will have moved into the 352-bed, 258-unit campus dorm. The move-in activities Saturday occurred in concert with the school’s annual Welcome Day activities, which included a resource fair that provided students with academic information and financial aid services, as well as free food and lawn games.

This fall, the campus has enrolled 19,997 students with classes scheduled to begin Monday. A number of school officials assisted in the move-in process Saturday, and many appeared as excited as the students.

It is uncommon for such on-campus housing to be offered at a community college, said Robert Ethington, vice president of student services. Ethington said the option of on-campus housing adds to the school’s reputation and strengthens the SRJC institution.

Ethington said there’s been no on-campus housing option since 2003, when 72-bed Kent Hall, built in 1965, was demolished. He said college officials began discussing the need to build more housing in the summer of 2017, after it became clear that the high cost of housing had become an obstacle for many students.

The devastating North Bay wildfires that October only exacerbated the city’s housing crisis and the imperative for student housing, he said, with reports of a growing number of students couch-surfing or homeless altogether.

Construction on the $75 million project — that figure could go higher as the project is not yet complete — began in October 2021 and was funded through a public-private partnership.

The cost of construction was $65 million. The developer of the building, Servitas, a national real estate development firm that specializes in on-campus housing, will also manage the property.

A classic double room is $990 and a single is $1,240. There are also apartment-style spaces available, Ethington said. The spaces come with free Wi-Fi, all utilities paid, furnished rooms and laundry facilities.

There are multiple study spaces on each floor, and college officials are offering “naming” opportunities for members of the community who would like to donate funds to the project.

Sarah Laggos, a spokeswoman for the school, said all students in the new campus housing are receiving some form of subsidy to pay for their housing.

To make the dorms more affordable, the college offers an annual $1,200 Doyle Housing Scholarship. The college has also received a $15 million grant from the state to help subsidize rents for low-income students.

The Santa Rosa Junior College Foundation has also set up the Student Support Endowment, a fund created to subsidize housing costs and lower rental rates for vulnerable students. The endowment, which Ethington said is nearing $1 million, will also provide assistance for other basic needs such as food and transportation.

“We hope to increase subsidies as the endowment grows,” Ethington said.

To qualify for the on-campus housing, students must be enrolled in six or more academic units. Priority is given to: low-income and first-generation college students, current and former homeless students, foster youth, disabled students, active military and veterans, student athletes and international students.

Angélica Garcia, SRJC’s new president, said the new campus housing is a step toward alleviating housing insecurity for some of the most vulnerable students. Housing has become one of the defining issues of our time, she said, especially for students trying to get to a better place.

“This is not intended to be for those who already had (housing) — to be closer and have nicer,” Garcia said. “By design, it’s going to be for students who don’t really have the option, so we have predominantly first gen, students of color. We have student athletes.”

One such student is Samantha Britton-Dalson, 18, of Fort Bragg. On Saturday, Britton-Dalson moved into one of the dorm’s 6-bed apartments, which comes with two single-bed rooms and two rooms with two beds each. She moved in early and was able to get one of the single-bed rooms, she said.

Her father, Steve Dalson of Covelo and her big sister Alexis Britton helped her move in. Britton-Dalson said the SRJC track coach has been contacting her for some time trying to get her to come to Santa Rosa.

The new campus housing makes that possible, said Dalson. Without it, he said, his daughter would likely have ended up at a college closer to Fort Bragg.

"We probably wouldn’t be here,“ he said. ”We’d probably be closer to home, maybe Mendocino College. The coach has been contacting her since she was a senior in high school, but we can’t afford the housing here.“

For more information on ways to support Polly Hall and the Student Support Endowment, visit foundation.santarosa.edu or contact Executive Director J Mullineaux at 707.527.4797 or jmullineaux@santarosa.edu.

