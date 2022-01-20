Do’s and don’ts of composting

Under a new state law, all households and businesses are legally required to keep organic waste from reaching the landfill, sorting them out from actual litter and recyclables, which each have their own disposal bins.

Here are some do’s and don’ts:

DO NOT use “compostable” plastic bags or put “compostable” plastic utensils or packaging in organic waste. Though the bags can be put in green waste in Sonoma, these are items are otherwise not accepted by Sonoma County waste haulers.

DO NOT put coated paper plates or cups, or plastic-lined to-go containers in organic waste. Uncoated paper plates and cups and uncoated, compostable to-go containers are acceptable.

DO put paper napkins, paper towels and tissues not contaminated with chemicals or feces in organic waste.

DO put toilet paper and paper towel rolls in organic waste.

DO NOT put large amounts of solid fat or grease in organic waste.

DO NOT put wine corks in organic waste.

DO put wooden skewers, chop sticks and coffee stirrers in organic waste.

DO put paper coffee filters and non-nylon tea bags in organic waste.

DO put shredded paper in organic waste.

Sources: Recology, Sonoma County Resource Recovery, Sonoma Garbage Collectors