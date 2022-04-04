Two earthquakes rattle Northern California coast south of Eureka within minutes of each other, USGS reports

A 4.1-magnitude earthquake shook the Northern California coast near Rio Dell on Monday, April 4, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

A 3.9-magnitude quake hit minutes later, the agency said.

The first quake hit 13 miles deep five miles west of Rio Dell in Humboldt County at 8:16 a.m. Pacific time, according to the USGS.

More than 130 people from as far away as Eureka reported feeling the quake to the agency.

The second tremor, registering 3.9 magnitude, struck at 8:18 a.m. at the same location, the USGS reported.

Rio Dell is a city of 3,300 people on the Eel River south of Eureka.

Magnitude measures the energy released at the source of the earthquake, the USGS says. It replaces the old Richter scale.

Quakes between 2.5 and 5.4 magnitude are often felt but rarely cause much damage, according to Michigan Tech. Quakes below 2.5 magnitude are seldom felt by most people.