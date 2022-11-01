Criminal proceedings against a Monte Rio man charged with multiple cases of arson were suspended this week after his attorney raised doubts about his mental competency.

A preliminary hearing had been scheduled Wednesday for Jack Stanley Seprish to determine if there was sufficient evidence to hold him for trial on 10 felony counts of arson with special circumstances for setting fires during a drought emergency.

The hearing was canceled, however, after Deputy Public Defender Justin Smock informed Sonoma County Superior Court Judge Mark Urioste he had concerns about Seprish’s competency to stand trial and assist with his defense.

Urioste ordered that Seprish meet with a doctor who could evaluate his mental state. A report is due back to the judge Dec. 5.

Seprish, 43, had been living in the woods at the time of his Sept. 26 arrest and already was on the radar of fire officials.

However two civilian women, local defense attorney Kari Morrissey and Sara Paul, a founding member of the Watch Duty wildfire tracking app, are credited with breaking the case.

Concerned about a rash of suspicious fires that began in the lower Russian River area last fall, they planted more than 50 wildlife cameras in the woods to try to catch whoever was setting them, with the help of community group and individual donations.

It seems to have worked. A man who appeared to be Seprish triggered several cameras around the time two fires were set in the forest along Bohemian Highway on May 26.

A short time later, farther south, a Bohemian Highway resident cornered a stranger in a dwelling on his property and fired several warning shots, prompting the intruder to flee.

A third woman, Jeniffer Wertz, meanwhile, saw fire engines responding to the fires. Wertz had consulted with Morrissey at times. On her way into Monte Rio to check on the fracas, she observed someone on pass by on a bike that she later recognized as the man in the wildlife camera images.

When she saw him a little while later run into a home on Highway 116, she called 911, and Seprish was arrested.

He is charged with burglary and with suspected arson for fires that occurred from Feb. 19 to May 10.

Seprish faces up to 30 years, 8 months in prison if convicted on all counts, plus the enhancements. He also has outstanding charges for petty theft, failure to appear in court, resisting arrest and drug offenses.

Seprish remains jailed in lieu of $920,000 bail.

