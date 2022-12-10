Douglas Day, beloved Santa Rosa teacher, remembered as caring, dedicated to education

Douglas Day, a longtime Santa Rosa teacher who was involved with the nonprofits Pepperwood Preserve and Safari West, was remembered by colleagues, students and loved ones as someone who found immense joy in teaching and cared deeply for others.

Day, who taught math and science to fifth graders at San Miguel Charter school for 28 years, died of colon cancer in Santa Rosa on Nov. 22.

Born in Vallejo in 1960, he started teaching at Manchester Elementary School in Mendocino County in 1988. In 1994 he started at San Miguel teaching all subjects to fifth graders. Eventually he would specialize in math and science.

Those who knew him well said there was never a time when he didn’t look forward to teaching his students.

“I can’t remember a day when he wasn’t smiling and happy to be here,” said Cati Day, his wife of 37 years.

Day is preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Jean Day of Santa Rosa and survived by his wife, Cati, sons, Dylan Day, 20, and Timothy Day, 34, and daughter-in-law, Katie Day, 30, and granddaughter, Myah Day, 8.

Day’s passion for teaching was driven by his belief in students’ potential, said his colleagues and wife.

“He just loved kids and found inspiration in their ‘aha!’ moments,” Cati Day said. She was also a teacher at San Miguel but she retired last fall to take care of him.

“He was one of the kindest educators I’ve ever met,” said Rachel Valenzuela, superintendent of the Mark West Union School District.

Because of his impact on so many in the school community, when the district heard of his death over Thanksgiving break, they arranged for extra counseling, emotional support animals and substitute teachers to be on hand when classes resumed.

“He was always willing to do whatever he (could) to support student success, even if it meant doing a little extra, going above and beyond,” Valenzuela said. “He was very kind and gentle.”

John Menth, a sixth grade math and science teacher at San Miguel, said he had never heard Day complain once about teaching in their almost 30 years of friendship.

Day’s classroom, strewed with books, papers and random objects was almost comical. Somehow he always knew where to find something when he needed it, Menth said.

One thing Day would always say is that “It’s rare that you work in an environment with people that you would also like to see on the weekend,” Menth said. He considered them family.

Menth, a Safari West Wildlife Foundation board member, said he asked Day to join him on the board of directors more than a dozen years ago.

“He was an open book, a mentor,” Menth said. “He enlivened the conversation and I miss him desperately.”

San Miguel Charter Principal, Patrick Eagle, said Day was one of the reasons he decided to be a principal at the school when they met seven years ago.

“He talked all about what the school is like and the culture and he highly encouraged me to pursue a job there,” Eagle said. “The students absolutely loved him.”

Day had the ability to connect and engage with difficult students. He was a good listener, and “he made everybody feel really warm and welcome” Eagle said.

As one of the few male teachers in an elementary school, “Doug was unique,” Eagle said. You could often look out the window and see him outside playing soccer with his students.

Margaret Boeger, the education director at Pepperwood Preserve, said Day was involved in bringing his students to the preserve for field trips for almost 15 years and was part of their education advisory committee for a number of years.

“He was a champion of bringing kids out to nature,” she said.

“Doug really helped shape the education program,” Boeger said. “I’m really grateful for his leadership ― he always offered really gentle, constructive feedback.”

Three of his students, triplets named Tyler, Jessica and Sarah Edwards became close friends with Day’s son, Timothy. The families would go on vacations and spend every Christmas Eve together.

“He was just the most kind person I’ve ever met,” Jessica Edwards, 20, said. “He made school the most fun ever … he made us feel welcome and part of their family.”

“He had a huge heart”,” she said. “I’m still in shock. He was like my second dad.”

Sarah Edwards, 20, said she’s grateful to have known him for more than 16 years and for all the times he made sure there was Ceasar salad at the family’s dinner table for her, watched the Mean Girls movie with her, taught her how to play Quidditch and let her sell her duct tape inventions in fifth grade class.

“The world is not the same without him in it,” she said.

“I just feel incredibly blessed that I got to spend 42 years of my life with him,” said his wife. “I will miss him forever. But I feel grateful for the time I got to be with him.”

A celebration of life will be held Jan. 21, at the Mark West School gym at 1 p.m. for family and friends.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.