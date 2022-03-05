Downed power lines cause Petaluma outage, block traffic

Downed power lines are causing a power outage and forcing traffic delays Friday afternoon in Petaluma.

Strong winds knocked a tree into electrical lines just before 3 p.m. at Mountain View Avenue and Petaluma Boulevard South, according to the Petaluma Police Department.

Wind also downed power lines on Caulfield Lane on the stretch between St. Francis Drive and South McDowell Boulevard.

Pacific Gas and Electric’s outage map shows customers lost power across the southern portion of Petaluma and nearby unincorporated area.

About 1,850 customers lost power because of the fallen tree and crews are trying to restore electricity by 10 p.m., PG&E spokeswoman Deanna Contreras said.

As of 5 p.m., the number of impacted customers had reduced to 910.

“We’re working with first responders to keep the area safe,” Contreras said. “Crews are working on restoring power to customers now by switching them from one line to another while vegetation management crews work to remove the tree.”

The restoration process will also involve replacement of four utility poles on Caulfield.

Contreras said those poles are not owned or maintained by PG&E and there was no immediate word on whether that damage caused a significant outage.

Traffic is blocked in both directions on Petaluma Boulevard.

According to police, southbound traffic should get onto I Street and go onto Sixth Street, Mountain View, Mission Drive and then McNear Avenue to reconnect to Petaluma Boulevard.

Northbound drivers should take McNear to Mission, then Mountain View and then Sixth Street.

The North Bay was hit by gusts that reached 40 mph at lower elevations and 55 mph at higher elevations, according to the National Weather Service.

At 3:15 p.m., Petaluma Municipal Airport had a peak gust of 43 mph with sustained winds of 30 mph.

Wind advisories are typically issued whenever gusts are expected to surpass 35 mph and Friday’s damage is typical for those types of conditions, said Drew Peterson, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

“I’m not surprised at all to hear a power line fell somewhere or a tree branch fell down,” he said.

Winds were expected to weaken Friday afternoon and Saturday’s gusts should be between 20 and 25 mph.

“It’ll be a breezier than average day, but nothing like (Friday),” Peterson said.

This is a developing story. Check pressdemocrat.com for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi