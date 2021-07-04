Downed power line sparks fire, causes power outage

A downed power line caused a small fire and 1,300 PG&E customers to go without power in Santa Rosa Saturday afternoon.

The fire was reported to the Santa Rosa Fire Department at about 6:50 p.m. on Fourth Street east of downtown, Santa Rosa Battalion Chief Matthew Gloeckner said.

PG&E was called to the area after firefighters saw the downed power line, which was located between the Hillside Inn and Yeti restaurant, Gloeckner said.

The blaze was put out once the power line was confirmed inactive, he added.

Fewer than 500 homes and businesses in the area remained without power as of 8:30 p.m., the PG&E website showed. Power was expected to return to those homes and businesses by 9:30 p.m., the utility said.

