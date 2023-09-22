This weekend in Petaluma will be a busy one, with one event – the 36th annual Petaluma Fall Antique Faire – closing several downtown streets on Sunday, Sept. 24.

The following streets will be closed starting early Sunday morning, according to the Petaluma Police Department:

4th Street from B Street to Western Avenue

The A Street Parking Lot

Western Avenue from Keller Street to Petaluma Boulevard

Kentucky Street from Western to Washington Street

“Please avoid these streets and allow extra time to travel in the downtown area,” police advised.

They added that authorities would begin towing vehicles to clear those streets at 5 a.m. Sunday morning in order to allow for vendors to set up.

Admission is free to this sprawling open-air market, which is known to draw thousands of antique lovers from all over the Bay Area. The event starts at 8 a.m. Sunday and goes until 4 p.m.