Downtown Santa Rosa having a coffee comeback

It’s just before 9 a.m. on a weekday and the vibe is buzzing inside Crooks Coffee on Mendocino Avenue north of Old Courthouse Square.

A queue of groggy patrons wearing face coverings winds around a display case and out the door, everyone staring at their phones as they eagerly — or maybe desperately — await a jolt of caffeine to kickstart their respective days.

Behind the counter, masked baristas move in synchronicity, pulling espresso shots and dumping them into cups.

At tables and countertops around the coffee shop, early risers are already tucking into baked goods and steaming beverages, chitchatting about divorces and dating lives or furiously typing away on laptops and tablets, deep in thought.

In coffee shops all around Sonoma County, customers and baristas are once again required to protect themselves and others from the ongoing threat of coronavirus regardless of vaccination status. But other than that, if you didn’t know it was 2021, you might think it was sometime before the COVID-19 pandemic, back before everything in our worlds was turned upside down.

Despite the new mandate and after a year and a half of turmoil, the coffee scene in downtown Santa Rosa is back, even thriving.

Changing with the pandemic

Not all downtown coffee shops have returned to their pre-COVID hours of operation. And yes, there have been some musical chairs: Peet’s on the corner of Fourth and D streets closed, Starbucks moved from Barnes & Noble to the old Peet’s spot, Land and Water replaced Acre on Fourth, and Flying Goat Coffee in Railroad Square has completely shut.

But according to Kim Gott, co-owner of Crooks, the local coffee vibe is alive and well.

“We’ve all been through a tough time, but I’m hopeful it’s behind us,” said Gott, who owns the shop with her two sons, Zane and Cody Brown. “On a day-to-day basis, customers seem much more interested in our success now — supporting us, tipping and asking about how we’re doing. After everything, it’s nice.”

Every coffee shop has faced its own challenges. Perhaps none endured more over the past year than Brew Coffee and Beer House, which is located east of Highway 101 on B Street near the old St. Rose School.

In the immediate aftermath of the pandemic shutdown, Brew’s owners had to lay off their entire team and run the shop themselves. In the words of co-owner Alisse Cottle, the experience was “scary, exhausting and devastating.”

They kept hustling.

When restaurants started reopening, Brew ownership created a pick-up window and moved to serving everything at the front door. They set up delivery programs, online ordering and a full take-out system they never had before. They built a big patio. Then customers stepped in to help. Several regulars set up a GoFundMe and raised about $10,000 to save the local shop.

Cottle said she was able to rehire a couple employees and shifted to being open seven days a week. Since then, the shop has added indoor dining, customers have returned and Brew opened a community marketplace.

“We have stood our ground to support the BIPOC and LGBTQ+ community, the marginalized and those who need us most,” Cottle wrote in a text message. “We are here to stay and are currently looking for a new open mic host to add back some of the community events.”

The events will be outdoors for now and Cottle added that Brew will expand its hours to 5 p.m. daily this coming week.

New kid in town

While Brew and other coffee shops struggled to stay afloat during the early days of COVID-19, Land and Water had a much bigger challenge: It was starting from scratch. The new shop opened at the former Acre location near Old Courthouse Square in June 2020 — smack in the middle of the pandemic and the protests that rocked downtown.

Co-founder and co-owner Max Bretzke said he and his team had low expectations about how the business would fare.

“We kept telling ourselves, ‘If we make it through lockdown, we’ll be OK’,” Bretzke said. “We represent more than just a quality product — we’re all about being nice to people and enabling guests to enjoy their customer experience. So we wanted to make sure we were being safe, and of course we wanted to be able to staff accordingly.”

Thankfully, the shop did just fine, relying on a great location, a big patio and kind regulars to survive.

Caitlin Jones is one of those regulars. Jones, who works at Market 377 boutique in Healdsburg, said she managed social media accounts and other computer-oriented tasks from the patio, sometimes visiting three or four times a week.

“Many of us did not get the opportunity to work from home and I am so grateful that (Land and Water) kept their doors open, and their patio open for those of us who needed it,” she said. “Land and Water was a place of refreshment during the last year and I look forward to many more cups of coffee and slices of avocado toast.”