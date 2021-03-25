Dozens attend Petaluma candlelight vigil in moment of solidarity with AAPI community

Dozens of residents gathered Wednesday night for a candlelight vigil in Petaluma’s Walnut Park.

The event, billed as a moment of solidarity with Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, as well as other marginalized communities, was dedicated to recent victims of hate-based attacks.

There have been nearly 4,000 hate-motivated attacks in the United States against Asians since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and the trend has only accelerated, according to the nonprofit Stop AAPI Hate.

In the Bay Area, four Asian seniors have been beaten or killed in the past month.

And last week in Atlanta, six people of Asian descent were shot and killed in a targeted assault. Vigil organizers sought to honor those victims Wednesday night.

“We wish to honor the memories of Yong Ae Yue, Hyun Jung Grant, Xiaojie Tan, Daoyou Feng, Suncha Kim, Soon C. Park, Delaina Yaun, and Paul Andre Michels,” according to the event announcement page online.