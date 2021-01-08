Subscribe

Dozens gather on Sonoma Plaza to protest siege on US Capitol

SONOMA INDEX-TRIBUNE STAFF
January 7, 2021, 5:36PM
Updated 1 hour ago

Around two dozen demonstrators gathered on Sonoma Plaza on Thursday, Jan. 7, to protest the Wednesday attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters and to call for removing the president from office.

Five people died during the Jan. 6 assault on Capitol Hill in which a mob of rioters stormed the halls of Congress, occupying parts of the building for several hours in the hopes of overturning the results of the Nov. 3 presidential election, which was won by Democrat Joe Biden.

An increasing number of public officials, both Republican and Democrat, are calling for the president’s cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment, which allows White House officials to relieve a president from power if he or she become unfit to carry out the responsibilities of the office.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine