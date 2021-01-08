Dozens gather on Sonoma Plaza to protest siege on US Capitol

Around two dozen demonstrators gathered on Sonoma Plaza on Thursday, Jan. 7, to protest the Wednesday attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters and to call for removing the president from office.

Five people died during the Jan. 6 assault on Capitol Hill in which a mob of rioters stormed the halls of Congress, occupying parts of the building for several hours in the hopes of overturning the results of the Nov. 3 presidential election, which was won by Democrat Joe Biden.

An increasing number of public officials, both Republican and Democrat, are calling for the president’s cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment, which allows White House officials to relieve a president from power if he or she become unfit to carry out the responsibilities of the office.