Dozens of workers at Marin sanitation company test positive for coronavirus

Forty-three workers at a Marin waste management company tested positive for COVID-19, the company told the Marin Independent Journal.

After a confirmed case on June 8, Marin Sanitary Service tested all of its 288 employees and found 43 of them had the coronavirus. The service runs a recycling center in San Rafael and picks up trash and recyclables for about a third of Marin County households. According to their site, they serve homes in San Rafael, San Anselmo, Ross, Kentfield, Kent Woodlands, Fairfax, Greenbrae, Larkspur and some unincorporated areas of Central Marin County.

According to the Marin Sanitary Services president, the majority of workers with COVID do not have customer-facing jobs.