Dr. B website lets you know when leftover COVID-19 vaccine doses are available nearby

A new website lets users know when leftover doses of the coronavirus vaccine have become available in their area.

Dr. B, a startup that launched in February, connects providers with extra doses to users who are available to receive the vaccine quickly, according to the website. The startup prioritizes extra doses based on local and state guidelines, as well as the order in which users signed up.

To register, the website asks users to provide their name, contact information, job and whether they have any health conditions or live in a group setting.

Users will receive a text from Dr. B if extra doses become available, and they must respond immediately to the message and arrive at the vaccination site by the designated time to receive the extra dose.

More than 1.9 million people have signed up for Dr. B since its inception, according to the website. The New York Times reported providers in more than 30 states have partnered with the startup since its inception over a month ago.

The founder of the New York-based company, tech entrepreneur Cyrus Massoumi, also launched ZocDoc, which matches patients to doctor’s appointments, and Shadow, a service that helps owners find their lost pets.

“Ultimately, patients need this vaccine, and there’s providers who need help getting it to the people of priority,” Massoumi said to the Times. “That’s my motivation.”

For more information, visit hidrb.com. To view the site in Spanish, visit hidrb.com/es.