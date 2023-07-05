Dr. Susan Love, a surgeon, author, researcher and activist who was for decades one of the world’s most visible public faces in the war on breast cancer, died Sunday at her home in Los Angeles. She was 75.

The cause was a recurrence of leukemia, said Allie Cormier, chief marketing officer at the Dr. Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer Research.

Ubiquitous, energetic, forthright (some critics said brash) and at times controversial, Love, it was generally agreed, helped reshape both the doctor’s role and the patient’s with respect to the treatment of breast cancer, which kills more than 43,000 women in the United States annually.

A former faculty member at the medical schools of Harvard and UCLA, Love co-founded the National Breast Cancer Coalition, an advocacy group, in 1991. At her death, she was chief visionary officer of the Dr. Susan Love Foundation, a nonprofit organization that conducts and finances breast cancer research.

Although Love retired from active surgical practice in 1996, she remained influential through her writings, her lectures and her many television appearances.

She was known, in particular, for a book for lay readers, “Dr. Susan Love’s Breast Book,” written with Karen Lindsey. Originally published in 1990 and now in its sixth edition, it has sold nearly a half-million copies and has long been a de facto bible for breast cancer patients.

She was a central figure in a well-received nonfiction book, “To Dance With the Devil” (1997), an account by Karen Stabiner of the fight against breast cancer.

Love, who began her medical career as a general surgeon and had previously planned to be a Roman Catholic nun, realized early on that the fight against breast cancer would entail political as well as medical battles. By temperament and training, she seemed well armed for both.

She did not suffer fools gladly, and her opinions often pushed against the tide of medical orthodoxy. In an era when surgeons were overwhelmingly male and deference by their female patients was still expected, she exhorted women to ask hard questions about their treatment.

Where tradition favored cutting, Love favored conservation. She frequently denounced a standard late 20th century treatment protocol — mastectomy, radiation and chemotherapy — as “slash, burn and poison,” instead advocating lumpectomy followed by radiation whenever possible.

“Wanting to keep your breast is not about vanity,” she said in an interview with Technology Review magazine in 1993. “It’s about being intact as a person.”

Love was also adamant about what she saw as the limited utility of mammograms in detecting cancer in younger women. (Younger women’s breast tissue is denser and therefore less likely to yield visible clues.) Where annual mammograms have long been recommended for women older than 40, she argued that most women can wait until they are 50, a stance that has not found universal favor with the medical community. (In May, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, alarmed by an increase in breast cancer diagnoses among younger women, recommended that women start getting regular mammograms at 40 rather than treating it as an individual decision until age 50.)

In the 1990s, amid the mass entry into middle age of women of the baby-boom generation, Love ignited controversy with her less-than-enthusiastic appraisal of hormone replacement therapy, then routinely recommended to treat menopausal symptoms. Her position was vindicated some years later, when the therapy was found to increase the risk of breast cancer, heart disease and strokes.

She did few things by half measures. After realizing as a young doctor that she was a lesbian, she chose to come out of the closet at a time when being openly gay carried grave professional and personal risks. She felt an obligation to do so, she said, so she could serve as a role model for others.

Her vision for breast cancer was no less expansive. What she ultimately wanted, she often said, was not so much to cure the disease as to vanquish it altogether by isolating its causes and preempting them at a cellular level.

As plain-spoken as Love could be in public, she was known for the immense private tenderness she displayed toward her patients. Many news-media profiles of her recounted her habit of standing alongside a patient just before surgery began, holding her hand and talking softly to her as the anesthesia took effect.

Susan Margaret Love was born in Long Branch, New Jersey, on Feb. 9, 1948. Her father, James Arthur Love, was a salesperson for an industrial manufacturer, and she grew up first in Puerto Rico and then in Mexico, where his job took the family. Her mother was Margaret Connick Schwab.