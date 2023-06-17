‘Drag Story Hour’ draws renewed protest to Petaluma library

An estimated 125 people converged on Petaluma Regional Library on Saturday to chant, wave signs and make their opinions known in a noisy demonstration both for and against the library’s “Drag Story Hour” event.

This was the second time the library’s programming drew such an outcry, with the first time being the previous Saturday, when protesters were overwhelmingly outnumbered by counterprotesters in favor of the event. Although better represented this time, the protesters were still outnumbered by counterprotesters by at least two-to-one.

“You can’t erase the queer community,” said Jeffrey Wayne, one of the counterprotesters. “That’s what they want to do, is put us back in the closet.” Wayne, who works for a children’s theater company, said he was worried about his own ability to work with children without being harassed.

Inside the library, about 130 children and their parents joined “drag king Vera” in the reading room for the event itself, where Vera Hannush would “read children’s books and engage in other fun learning activities,” according to a flier.

It was the first of four such Drag Story Hour events Sonoma County Library scheduled for this weekend, with two on Saturday, at the Petaluma and Rincon Valley libraries, and two more on Sunday, at the Windsor and Central Santa Rosa libraries. Hannush was the scheduled reader for all four.

Meanwhile, outside the library, a circus atmosphere reigned as demonstrators chanted over each other or held forth on portable PA systems.

Rick and Pam Klarkowski, longtime Petaluma residents, were with other “anti” protesters near the front of the library, holding signs that read, “Child groomers are pedos” and “Don’t sexualize our children.”

It is “totally inappropriate to expose children to Drag Story Hour,” said Rick Klarkowski, who added he blames those parents who bring their children to the events. “Young children don’t even know what their sexuality is when they are young,” he said.

Asked what harm might befall those children participating in Drag Story Hour, Pam Klarkowski said the event could “normalize some of the extreme” ― she paused ― “exploitation, in my book.” Events like this, she said, were “just putting our kids in a bad place.”

Sonoma County Library Director Erika Thibault, who was on hand for all four of the weekend’s Drag Story Hour events, didn’t see it that way.

“It’s entertaining. It’s a performance,” she said, standing with other library staff in front of the reading room’s closed doors. “It’s instilling in children a love of reading.”

The loud protest outside seemed to make her uneasy, however. Asked whether Drag Story Hour was worth all the discord, Thibault said, “That’s a question I think we’ll all be asking ourselves.”

But she added that “I like to base decisions on what’s best for our community” instead of on fear.

The library did not allow photos of the performance inside the packed reading room, and did not allow children without parents, or adults without their children. Hannush was glimpsed wearing a colorful outfit with baggy pants and a long-sleeved top with pink sequins.

Sonoma County Library put together a safety plan for each of Saturday’s events, including exit and entrance plans, according to Thibault. Staff contacted local police departments to make them aware, consulted with other Northern California libraries who have experienced similar disruptions and debriefed after each story hour.

“Everything’s age-appropriate,” said Ray Holley, communications manager for Sonoma County Library. “They’re singing songs, and they’re dancing, and they’re reading storybooks.”

“I frequently say that the only sexualization at these things is on the signs of the protesters,” said Bayley Van, program coordinator for the Bay Area chapter of Drag Story Hour, a San Francisco-based nonprofit with chapters around the country.

A little before noon the reading room’s doors opened, and happy-looking children and parents began filing out. Some stayed behind to have their pictures taken with Hannush.

The families, and the performer, would be let out the library’s back door to avoid being confronted by protesters, Thibault said.

Back outside, the demonstration was still going on, now with competing music blaring over portable speakers. Discussions between the two sides were evident, with rainbow flags waving alongside American flags as protesters and counterprotesters spoke in small groups.

Petaluma police Lt. Garrett Glaviano, who gave the estimate of 125 people outside the library, said no serious clashes had occurred.