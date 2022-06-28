Dragging chain identified as probable cause of 135-acre blaze in north Marin County

A wildfire that triggered major traffic delays in north Marin County Monday afternoon was likely caused by sparks from a chain scraping against the road on Highway 101, fire officials said.

The 135-acre blaze, which was contained Monday night, began as a series of roadside fires along the northbound side of Highway 101 that spread through grass and merged.

The chain may have been dangling from a trailer or vehicle, said Marin County Fire Battalion Chief Bret McTigue.

The fires were north of Novato and just south of the border between Marin and Sonoma counties. No evacuations were ordered and no buildings were damaged.

"There was evidence collected at the scene that puts it as probable cause of a chain strike in the roadway in multiple spots,“ McTigue said Tuesday. ”We don’t know exactly how many there were from that source of ignition.“

McTigue declined to elaborate on the evidence, saying releasing additional details could compromise the investigation. He said authorities did not have a description of the vehicle that may have caused the sparks.

A team of firefighters was working in the area Tuesday morning, but there were no more road delays associated with the incident, McTigue said.

The firefighters were there to mop up the blaze and get a more accurate map of its perimeter, McTigue said.

Firefighters were first dispatched to the area at 4:17 p.m. Monday, after authorities got a report of a series of three roadside fires near the community of San Antonio north of Novato.

Fire officials couldn’t confirm the number of initial blazes before they merged, McTigue said. When he arrived, “we had two well established fires merge together that I saw.”

Northbound Highway 101 was down to one lane and at times shut down completely while firefighters worked the blaze.

The fire, which spread primarily through grass and the occasional oak tree, was contained by 7 p.m., according to McTigue.

PG&E power lines were damaged by the fire and crews were working to fix them Tuesday, McTigue said. There were no power outages associated with the blaze.

Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit officials stopped train service through the Sonoma-Marin Narrows for about an hour Monday because of the fire.

