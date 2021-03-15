Dreams go ’up in smoke’ for Sonoma woman who lost her job during the pandemic

In a series that continues through March, we are chronicling the evolution of the pandemic and its fallout through the eyes of people who live and work here.

As Sonoma County nears the one-year anniversary of its first, unprecedented stay-home order that marked the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, The Press Democrat set out to tell the stories of how our lives have been changed in a year like no other.

Almost eight years ago, Rachael Hairston-Loveridge lifted her family out of homelessness by starting her own wedding and event photography business in Sonoma County.

A U.S. Navy veteran who served in Iraq, Hairston-Loveridge, 39, was able to support her two children as a single mother while building a career that she loved.

Then suddenly, the pandemic hit last spring. Events were canceled. Her income cratered.

She scrambled to keep the business afloat through months of shifting public health restrictions. But worried that bills would start piling up, she eventually quit professional photography to find other work.

“I put everything I had into that business and now it’s gone,” said Hairston-Loveridge, who lives in Sonoma. “And I'm not the only one ― there's so many more out there who are watching their dreams just go up in smoke.”

A full year into the coronavirus pandemic, the economic toll taken on Sonoma County workers has been nothing short of devastating.

In mid-March, when COVID-19 first shuttered stores, restaurants, bars, gyms, salons and many other businesses, roughly 35,000 local workers lost their jobs, sending the county unemployment rate soaring to 14.5% in April, the highest level since the Great Depression.

While the local economy has since made significant strides toward recovery, thousands of residents are still without enough work and continue to rely on unemployment assistance as many business sectors remain unable to fully reopen.

To ease the financial blow of the pandemic, the federal government has taken unprecedented steps aiding workers in the form of expanded jobless benefits and direct cash payments.

Last week, President Joe Biden signed a $1.9 trillion dollar coronavirus relief bill ― the third such federal package ― which extends a $300-a-week jobless payment and will send $1,400 stimulus checks to those making less than $75,000 a year. In addition, monthly payments of $300 per child will be distributed to most families for at least a year.

For Hairston-Loveridge, the federal assistance have been a critical lifeline. Coupled with her new part-time job working the phones for a local veteran’s organization, she makes just enough to cover living expenses.

She works the night shift, 10 p.m. to 3 a.m., leaving just a few hours of rest before awaking to care for her 10-year-old son, Kayden, who has special needs and is unable to attend in-person classes. Her 3-year-old daughter, Helen, started in-person preschool in June.

The schedule, she said, leaves her “mentally and emotionally and physically drained.”

She pushes through the exhaustion.

“I don't want to go back to being homeless, and I will do everything in my power to make sure my son has an education and that I am not homeless with them again,” Hairston-Loveridge said. “Ultimately, that’s my only goal.”

The ongoing support of her local community ― friends, school teachers and former photography clients ― has been crucial to making it through the pandemic.

One person in particular, Kayden’s teacher at Sassarini Elementary School in Sonoma, Glendi Henion, has been a constant source of help and encouragement while Hairston-Loveridge navigates distance learning with her son.

“We are so fortunate to have her by our side through this rollercoaster,” Hairston-Loveridge said.

Last year, Kayden’s birthday came right as schools and businesses began closing at the onset of the pandemic, and he missed out on having a party. So this year, Hairston-Loveridge asked friends and community members to send cards and videos wishing him a happy birthday. They also held a drive-by party last weekend.

“It’s the first time I have seen him smile in maybe four or five weeks,” Hairston-Loveridge said. “Like laughing, belly laughing he’s so happy.”

She looks forward to a time when she won’t need to lean on others for the same emotional and at times financial support. Still, the past 12 months have brought her family even closer to the Sonoma community.

“That’s a part of the pandemic that I never want to forget, how people will step up for each other when you need it,” she said.

3 questions with Rachael Hairston-Loveridge

Q: What was the moment when you realized the seriousness of the pandemic – that life would be very different moving forward?

A: “I was in the military and stationed in Japan during the SARS outbreak. And it was handled completely differently. I knew the moment they allowed people off cruise ships and didn’t stop travel that there was no way this would be contained.”

Q: What's your most vivid memory from the last year? Is there a particular moment that stands out?

A: “The day Kayden looked at me and said ... ’Remember when you were just my mom? I need you to just be my mom again’ ... referencing me being his teacher for the past nine months.”

Q: Has anything good come out of the pandemic, something that you will continue doing after the pandemic is over?

A: “I have truly enjoyed being a part of supporting other strong women, who much like myself, have taken on the brunt of the education for children.”

