Dresses sought for Windsor High homecoming dance

Anyone who has an extra fancy dress or two in their closet that would be suitable for a Windsor High School student to wear to the upcoming homecoming dance is being asked to donate them as soon as possible.

In collaboration with Somos Windsor, the #WindsorPromDressProject is collecting clean and gently used HOCO (homecoming) dresses to share with students as part of the #WearThenShare program.

Dresses are being accepted through Wednesday, Sept. 7. Both long and short dresses are OK, according to Jennifer Wall, project coordinator along with Angelica Nuñez.

Those interested in donating are asked to text 707-477-3896 and ask for drop-off details.

The dance is Saturday, Sept. 17. The theme is Mardi Gras.

The free dresses will be available Tuesday, Sept. 6 through the end of the month at the new Roach Co. location, at 920 McClelland Drive at the Town Green in Windsor.

Somos Windsor is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the needs of the local Latino community, and to creating authentic Latino cultural events for Windsor.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.