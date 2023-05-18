Drinking water at 1 in 4 California child-care centers tests dangerously high for lead

In test results that suggest thousands of California infants, toddlers and children continue to be exposed to brain-damaging lead, data released by the state Department of Social Services has revealed that 1 in 4 of the state's child-care centers has dangerously high levels of the metal in their drinking water.

Lead, a potent neurotoxin that poses a particularly grave threat to children, was discovered in the water systems of nearly 1,700 child-care centers licensed by the state. The highest results came from a facility in San Diego that recorded 11,300 parts per billion at the time of testing — well above the state's limit of 5 ppb in child-care centers. One ppb is the equivalent of one drop of contaminant in 500 barrels of water.

"These findings show that California children who are spending the majority of their hours in licensed care are consuming water that has very high levels of lead, and this is very concerning," said Susan Little, senior advocate for California government affairs for the nonprofit Environmental Working Group.

The results mark the first time in state history that child-care facilities have been required to test for lead. Of the 6,866 facilities whose test results have been disclosed, eight sites exceeded the 5-ppb limit by 200 times, 76 surpassed it by 20 times, and 183 by 10 times. Some 1,690 locations tested above the state's threshold of 5 ppb.

Experts say that even at low levels, lead can lower a child's IQ, impair their development and hearing, contribute to learning and behavior problems, and damage their brains and nervous systems. Lead in drinking water cannot be seen or tasted.

"Not only are we seeing very clear evidence that there is a problem in our child-care centers and in different care settings, but that this is really the tip of the iceberg," Little said. "Parents and decision makers really need to pay attention to these findings, and we need to step up and try to make sure the water children are drinking at these centers and elsewhere is free of lead."

Several child-care centers that were contacted by The Times said the test results came from faucets or fountains that had been out of use for a long time and that children were not drinking the water. They said the contamination was caused by lead leaching from older pipes and plumbing fixtures. In an email, the California Department of Social Services said that under the law, facilities "must immediately make inoperable and cease using the fountain(s) or faucet(s) where elevated lead levels exist," and that they would work with centers on a plan for correction.

Assembly Bill 2370, authored by Assemblymember Chris Holden (D-Pasadena) and sponsored by the Environmental Working Group, was passed in 2018 and requires licensed child-care centers built before 2010 to test for lead in drinking water every five years. Facilities that exceed acceptable limits must reduce their lead levels, distribute educational materials to parents, and provide health and safety training for child-care providers. This is the first round of testing since the law was implemented.

"[These] are numbers that we were hoping we would not see," Holden said. "I think we were obviously hoping and believing that these pipes were in better shape — we know that there would be some level of leaching because of the age of the systems, but to have them as high as they were, it went from a blinking yellow light to a flashing red light."

A drinking water source at La Petite Academy in San Diego — the site with the highest lead levels — had 2,200 times the allowable concentration for child-care centers. The second- and third-highest levels were found in Los Angeles County: Van Wig Head Start & State Preschool in La Puente tested at 4,700 ppb, while Happy Campers Children's Center in Baldwin Park tested at 3,800 ppb.

Learning Care Group, the parent organization of La Petite Academy, said in a prepared statement that the highest lead results were from drinking water fountains that had not been used since before the pandemic, but were "immediately removed from the building" after testing.

The organization said it has conducted other remediation efforts, such as replacing faucets and supply lines, eliminating lead buildup and installing filters where appropriate. Following remediation and retesting on Nov. 23, 2022, all outlets at La Petite Academy in San Diego were in compliance, the organization said.

"According to our vendors, high lead levels can result from a variety of factors, including materials found in the manufacturing of common faucets as well as buildup from lack of use," the organization added. "This was not the result of a larger concern."