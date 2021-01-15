Drive-thru food distribution in Santa Rosa on Saturday for those in need amid pandemic

As financial fallout from the COVID-19 crisis deepens for many in Sonoma County, it’s an ongoing challenge to keep food on the table. A free, drive-thru groceries distribution on Saturday is meant to help.

Community donations of food and dollars allow the nonprofit Sonoma County Black Forum to continue the giveaways of quality meats, vegetables and other commodities that the organization began last year.

Saturday’s distribution is set to start at 10 a.m. in the driveway in front of the ArtQuest center at the south end of Santa Rosa High School, on Mendocino Avenue. It will continue until noon, or until the last of the food is given away.

Volunteers in masks will carry to visitors’ vehicles cartons and bags containing beef, chicken, pork, fresh veggies, pasta, rice, applesauce, peanut butter and other foods. Among the workers will be Talía Cruz, a Sonoma State University senior now serving as an intern at Sonoma County Black Forum.

Personal care items will be provided, too.

Members of the forum last year researched human distress caused by the coronavirus pandemic and found a great need for help to obtain groceries. They hosted three drive-thru food distributions at Santa Rosa High.

Additional donations for the program have enabled forum members to schedule more distributions this year.

Among the organization’s partners in the endeavor are Community Foundation Sonoma County, Oliver’s Markets, Sonoma County Vintners Foundation, the Junior League of Napa-Sonoma, Redwood Empire Food Bank, Bud’s Meats and Farm to Pantry.

For more information, visit sonomacountyblackforum.com.