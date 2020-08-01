Driver, 15, cited for speeding, driving without a permit after being clocked at 107 mph

A 15-year-old driver received citations for speeding and driving without a valid learner’s permit after California Highway Patrol officers clocked the vehicle at 107 mph, according to a CHP —Santa Rosa Facebook post.

The teen was pulled over the night of July 23 after officers obtained a radar reading as the vehicle sped north on Highway 101 near Arata Lane in Windsor.

The driver, identified as a 15-year-old male, told officers that he did not have a valid learner’s permit. His father was in the passenger seat of the car, had been drinking and designated his son as the driver.

“A 15-year-old with a learner’s permit cannot be a designated driver,” the post read. “This is a tough lesson for a teenager who will likely be trying to get a driver license in the near future and now has a citation for driving 100 plus MPH and driving without a license.”