Driver, 18, killed in fiery Healdsburg crash identified

Officials with the Sonoma County Coroner’s Office have identified the driver killed March 20 in a fiery crash near Healdsburg as Oscar Felipe Ibarra, 18, of Cloverdale.

Ibarra was fleeing a California Highway Patrol officer who was trying to pull him over for speeding along U.S. Highay 101 in a Mercedes-Benz sedan. An officer monitoring traffic in the Geyserville area spotted him going about 130 mph on the southbound side of the freeway, according to CHP spokesman Officer David deRutte.

The CHP officer, who was on the northbound side when his radar gun read the car’s speed, made a U-turn and tried to pull the driver over, according to the CHP. He chased the driver south to the Dry Creek Road exit, where the driver got off the freeway and proceeded south on Kinley Drive before turning onto Westside Road.

The officer then lost sight of the car, which had a low, flat or missing tire, and found it wrecked along a curve on Westside Road just south of the intersection with Boehm Road. The driver had crashed into a tree, according to deRutte. The officer tried unsuccessfully to pull Ibarra out of the car before it caught fire.

Ibarra was pronounced dead at the scene.

