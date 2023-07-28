Driver, 2 dogs die after car drives into Sonoma County creek

A man and his two dogs died Thursday afternoon after driving into Yorty Creek near Cloverdale, officials said.

The man’s car drove into the water just before 4:30 p.m. at Lake Sonoma Yorty Creek Recreation Area, about 4 miles west of the city.

A Press Democrat photographer at the scene said a witness performed CPR on the driver, who later died.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-123.0810111&lat=38.7682578&z=12">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene, and a Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said his agency is looking into what happened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

