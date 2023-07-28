Driver, 2 dogs die after car drives into Sonoma County creek
A man and his two dogs died Thursday afternoon after driving into Yorty Creek near Cloverdale, officials said.
The man’s car drove into the water just before 4:30 p.m. at Lake Sonoma Yorty Creek Recreation Area, about 4 miles west of the city.
A Press Democrat photographer at the scene said a witness performed CPR on the driver, who later died.
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene, and a Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said his agency is looking into what happened.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi
