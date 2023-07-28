Driver, 2 dogs die after car drives into Sonoma County creek

Multiple agencies responded to the scene around 4:30 p.m. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.|
COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 27, 2023, 7:44PM
Updated 1 minute ago

A man and his two dogs died Thursday afternoon after driving into Yorty Creek near Cloverdale, officials said.

The man’s car drove into the water just before 4:30 p.m. at Lake Sonoma Yorty Creek Recreation Area, about 4 miles west of the city.

A Press Democrat photographer at the scene said a witness performed CPR on the driver, who later died.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene, and a Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said his agency is looking into what happened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.