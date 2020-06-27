Subscribe

Driver accidentally crashes into Santa Rosa bakery

CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 26, 2020, 6:28PM
An elderly woman drove her car into a northeast Santa Rosa bakery Friday afternoon after accidentally pressing on the gas pedal rather than the brake.

The crash was reported at 2:48 p.m. Friday, Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Dan Hackett said. The driver, described by police as an elderly woman, was pulling into the parking lot outside Cavaliere’s Bakery & Cafes, located at 2600 Mendocino Ave. She meant to hit the brakes to slow down and park, but accidentally hit the gas and drove into the front of the store, Hackett said.

The woman, who Hackett declined to identify, wasn’t injured. The only person inside the bakery was the owner, who was in the back and also wasn’t injured in the crash.

Police don’t suspect any alcohol or drugs were involved in the collision, Hackett said. He did not know the estimated value of the damages Friday.

