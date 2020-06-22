Driver arrested after road-rage chase, crash on Highway 101

One of the trucks involved in the Healdsburg road-rage incident that ended in the arrest of one man, Sunday, June 21, 2020. (CHP Santa Rosa/Facebook)

A San Leandro driver who authorities believe was on drugs chased another driver along Highway 101 in a road-rage incident Sunday, at one point turning around and ramming the other vehicle head-on, the CHP said.

The CHP arrested Jesus Hernandez Olivera, 36, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, driving under the influence of drugs and hit and run after the 4 p.m. incident near Healdsburg.

Two people were in the Dodge truck Olivera allegedly rammed, but weren’t hurt, Officer David deRutte said.

Witnesses told the CHP that a green and black Ford truck was being driven recklessly at 100 mph, cutting off other vehicles headed north in Healdsburg.

The incident escalated into an apparent road-rage case when the Ford, driven by Olivera, began tailgating and attempting to crash into the Dodge.

The driver of the Dodge tried to lose Olivera by exiting the freeway at Canyon Road but Olivera followed, tailgating badly, deRutte said.

The Dodge driver returned to the freeway and pulled into the center median, hoping he’d pass, deRutte said.

Olivera drove by, but turned his truck around and started driving head-on toward the Dodge. The victim was still stopped in the center median when Olivera crashed his Ford into the front of the Dodge, deRutte said.

Officers arrived on scene and detained Olivera running away from the crash scene. He was sweating profusely, shouting and acting erratically. He attempted to flag down passing motorists as CHP arrived on scene, deRutte said.