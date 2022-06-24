Driver arrested in fatal Lake County hit-and-run

A Clearlake Oaks man was arrested this week in a Sunday hit-and-run that killed a Nice woman.

William Len, 47, was taken into custody Tuesday, according to a California Highway Patrol news release.

Len was arrested through execution of search warrants and extensive investigation with assistance from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, according to officials, but no further information was released.

He was booked into the Lake County Jail on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and felony hit-and-run.

The woman killed was identified as Amanda Arney, according to authorities.

Arney was struck by a vehicle just after midnight as she walked east on Highway 20, west of Sayre Avenue, the CHP said.

She was thrown down an embankment and came to rest near a fence, where she was partially hiddenby vegetation, according to the CHP.

Authorities were notified she had been found at about 7:40 a.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

