Driver charged with vehicular manslaughter in wrong-way crash that killed Sonoma woman

Napa California Highway Patrol officers re-arrested San Francisco resident Susan Jevarian for additional charges and enhancements from a car accident that caused the death of Amanda Peters, 21, of Sonoma, according to officer Jaret Paulson.

The Napa District Attorney’s Office charged Jevarian with gross vehicular manslaughter, DUI with bodily injury, DUI with over 0.15% blood alcohol content and misdemeanor battery against a peace office, according to court filings.

Court records allege that on July 23, Jevarian, 20, was driving was with a high level of alcohol in her system when she turned the wrong way onto Highway 29 in Napa before colliding head-on with two cars. Peters, the passenger of her vehicle, was mortally wounded in the crash and died three days later of her injuries. Occupants in the other vehicles suffered minor injuries.

Jevarian was initially arrested after the crash for DUI, but was re-arrested on Wednesday night by the Napa CHP for the additional charges. She was arraigned on Thursday.

Jevarian’s next court appearance is her plea scheduled for Sept. 20.

Memorial services for Peters will be held at Duggan’s Mission Chapel in Sonoma on Saturday, Aug. 13, at 11 a.m. A reception will follow at the Sonoma Moose Lodge. Her family has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help with fneral expenses.

