Driver crashes into Santa Rosa Dollar Tree

A woman suffered minor injuries Monday after a man crashed a car into a Santa Rosa Dollar Tree store, police said.

The crash was reported at the Dollar Tree on Industrial Drive at 1:30 p.m. and involved a man who police initially suspect may have mixed up his car’s gas and brake pedals, Santa Rosa police Sgt. Chris Mahurin said.

The man, whose name was not immediately available, drove through the store’s glass entryway before coming to a stop, Mahurin said.

A woman reported a minor injury to her arm after she was struck by the car as it came to stop inside the store. The woman was taken to an area hospital as a precaution, Mahurin said.

There was no indication that the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash, Mahurin said.

