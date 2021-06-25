Subscribe

Driver crashes through fence onto Los Angeles airport

ASSOCIATED PRESS
June 25, 2021, 9:30AM

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles International Airport police are investigating a driver who drove through a fence and onto the airfield.

The intrusion forced a sudden closure of some of the runways Thursday evening, authorities said.

A statement by the Los Angeles Airport Police Division said the car went through a fence at a FedEx cargo facility, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The driver was detained and no injuries were reported, the statement said. An investigation is ongoing.

The airport’s two south runways were briefly closed and the two north runways continued operating normally, officials said on Twitter. The closed runways have since reopened.

