Driver dead after truck flips in Cotati

A man died after his truck drove off the roadway and flipped Friday night on West Sierra Avenue near West School Road in Cotati, the CHP said.

Officers responded to a call that a man was trapped in an overturned vehicle and appeared seriously injured around 10:22 p.m., according to spokesman David deRutte.

CHP officers and fire personnel found the vehicle, a Dodge pickup, upside down and off the road. The male driver, the only occupant of the vehicle, was not wearing a seatbelt, deRutte said. Fire personnel extricated him from the truck.

The man was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and was pronounced dead in the ambulance on the way, deRutte said.

Authorities believe the man had been traveling west on West Sierra Avenue. The investigation is ongoing as officers work to determine the cause of the crash.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office has not yet released the man’s identity.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to call Santa Rosa CHP at 707-588-1400.

