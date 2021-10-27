Driver dies after hitting tree along Highway 128 near Calistoga

A man died Tuesday night after he drove off Highway 128 and crashed into a tree north of Calistoga, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened along a curve in the highway near the intersection with Foss Hill Road.

It was reported at about 9 p.m. by a neighbor who heard the man’s Toyota Corolla strike the tree, said CHP Officer David deRutte.

The man was extricated from the car and pronounced dead at the scene, deRutte said. His name is being withheld until relatives are notified.

The CHP is investigating the cause of the crash. Authorities found drug paraphernalia in the car and are investigating whether the man was intoxicated, deRutte said.

